LL Cool J, Carole King, Tina Tuner inducted into Rock Hall

David Richard/AP
LL Cool J performs with Jennifer Lopez during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland.
Posted at 8:53 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 23:53:13-04

CLEVELAND (AP) — LL Cool J brought out some musical heavyweight friends to help usher him into rock immortality.

Part of an eclectic 2021 class that includes Carole King, Tina Turner, The Go-Gos, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren.

LL Cool J was joined on stage by rapper Eminem and Jennifer Lopez for a powerful performance on Saturday night during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

With New York street style and swagger, Cool J was one of hip-hops first superstars in the 1980s and remains a relevant artist more than 40 years later.

The show opened with Taylor Swift performing King's “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.”

