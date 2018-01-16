Kim and Kanye welcome third child via San Diegan surrogate, TMZ reports

(KGTV) - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child, a baby girl, Monday, Kardashian announced on her website.

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful, baby girl," Kardashian wrote. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care."

The baby girl weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. The surrogate gave birth shortly after midnight Monday.

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian confirms she is pregnant in Instagram post

The surrogate, TMZ reported, lives in the San Diego area but it was not clear whether she gave birth in San Diego or Los Angeles. The surrogate's identity was not released.

According to TMZ, Kardashian used a surrogate because she has placenta accreta, a life-threatening condition where blood vessels and other parts of the placenta grow too deeply into the uterine wall.