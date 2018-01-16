Kim and Kanye welcome third child via San Diegan surrogate, TMZ reports
Mark Saunders
10:21 AM, Jan 16, 2018
42 mins ago
Share Article
(KGTV) - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child, a baby girl, Monday, Kardashian announced on her website.
"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful, baby girl," Kardashian wrote. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care."
The baby girl weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. The surrogate gave birth shortly after midnight Monday.