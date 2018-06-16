KAABOO Del Mar announces set dates for Katy Perry, Foo Fighters, others

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - KAABOO has released when concertgoers can see their favorite music and comedy acts perform at the Del Mar Fairgrounds this summer.

KAABOO Del Mar hits North County Sept. 14-16, 2018, will another lineup worthy of bringing down the house each day.

The Foo Fighters will headline Friday along with Post Malone, Incubus, Gucci Mane, Jimmy Eat World, Nelly, and others. Comedians Craig Ferguson, Nikki Glaser, and Erik Griffin will also headline the festival's comedy stage.

RELATED: KAABOO Del Mar reveals lineup of chefs sure to capture palates

Imagine Dragons, N.E.R.D, Earth, Wind & Fire, Billy Idol, and others keep the party going on Saturday. Iliza Shlesinger, Craig Robinson, Whitney Cummings, Louie Anderson, and Orny Adams will headline the day's standup shows.

Sunday, fans will see Katy Perry and Robert Plant, Wiz Khalifa, Slash, TLC and others take the stage around the festival. Comedy sets by Nick Offerman, Kevin Nealon, and Pauly Shore are set for the day.

Our Daily Lineup is here and a LIMITED number of single day passes are now available! #KAABOOdelmar 😎



Get on it. 👉 https://t.co/AzRWlFUshy pic.twitter.com/dr1VDXk0Pv — KAABOO Del Mar (@KAABOODELMAR) June 12, 2018

KAABOO hasn't released the exact times and stages each day artists will perform.