Jack White announces solo tour, San Diego concert

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Off the release of two new singles, singer Jack White is going on tour for the first time in nearly four years, with a stop in San Diego.

White will headline the Viejas Arena at San Diego State University on August 21. General public tickets for the show go on sale January 26 at 10 a.m.

Fans have two presale options for the show as well. Third Man Records Vault members will be available to buy tickets beginning January 22 at 10 a.m. Presale for Ticketmaster Verified Fan members starts January 24 at 10 a.m.

As an added bonus, U.S. online ticket purchases come with a free physical copy of White's upcoming album "Boarding House Reach," due out in March.

White released two new singles, "Connected by Love" and "Respect Commander," this month through his record label Third Man Records.

White's show hits San Diego following a busy season for the artist, who's also scheduled to headline the Shaky Knees, Boston Calling, and Governors Ball festivals.