Heard: Depp team of enablers shielded his drug, alcohol use

Elizabeth Frantz/AP
This combination of two separate photos shows actors Johnny Depp, and Amber Heard in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., on May 4, 2022. Depp is suing his ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Elizabeth Frantz/Pool Photos via AP)
Posted at 12:56 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 15:57:18-04

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Amber Heard tells a Virginia jury that Johnny Depp surrounded himself with an entourage of enablers to shield him from the consequences of his drug and alcohol use.

She showed jurors pictures of a passed-out Depp she said she took in an effort to prove to him what happens when he drinks and testified that Depp kicked her to the floor of a private plane where nobody helped her.

While on the witness stand, she spoke about Depp becoming irate, even slapping her, during a plane ride from Boston to Los Angeles in May 2014 because she was doing a kissing scene in a movie opposite actor James Franco.

She said Depp "hated James Franco."

Depp, who already testified about the incident, said he wasn't intoxicated before getting on the plane, adding that Heard was the one who initiated the conversation. It got to the point he had to hide in the bathroom.

But jurors heard a recording Heard made, in which Depp could be heard howling and babbling incoherently.

Jurors also saw texts Depp sent to his friend, fellow actor Paul Bettany, following the flight, in which he said he would “properly stop the booze thing” because the flight got "ugly."

Depp is suing Heard for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

His lawyers say he was defamed.

