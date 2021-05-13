HBO Max sets May 27 air date for 'Friends' reunion special

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Fans of the classic sitcom "Friends" got some much-anticipated news Thursday, with HBO Max announcing a May 27 premiere date for a reunion of the show's stars.

"Friends: The Reunion" will feature all six stars of the much-loved comedy -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

The gathering originates from the original Burbank soundstage where the show was filmed, Stage 24 at Warner Bros.

The reunion special will be just that -- a reunion -- and not a new episode. It will feature the show's cast chatting and reminiscing about their time on the set.

And it will also include a host of guest stars. According to HBO Max, guests will include David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.