Soulja Boy's Legal Team Challenges Woman's Nearly $3 Million Fees Bid

SANTA MONICA (CNS) - Soulja Boy's legal team argues in new court papers that a former personal assistant who alleged she was sexually abused by the rapper is entitled to attorneys' fees only if there is a "substantial reduction'' in her nearly $3 million request. On April 10, a Santa Monica Superior Court jury ordered the 34-year-old "Crank That'' singer to pay the plaintiff $4 million in compensatory damages and $250,000 in punitive damages. She is identified only as Jane Doe. The singer's real name is DeAndre Cortez Way. As the "prevailing party,'' Doe is entitled to attorneys' fees and her lawyers are requesting $2.9 million. In rebuttal papers filed Thursday with Judge Mark Epstein in advance of a July 30 hearing, Soulja Boy's lawyers call Doe's request "staggering'' and "based on inflated hourly rates, unsupported multipliers and vague or excessive billing. ''Soulja Boy's lawyers further state that prior to filing the current motion, Doe's lawyers submitted a memorandum of costs seeking reimbursement for such items as purchases at Victoria's Secret, Target, dinners, and parking, all of which were unrelated to litigating the suit. Doe's lawsuit was a "classic he said, she said'' case and the plaintiff dropped her requests for out-of-pocket damages, narrowing the scope of the trial, the singer's lawyers further argue in their pleadings. The same lawyers also note that the woman failed to prevail on some of her claims and they challenge Doe's lawyers' use of a "multiplier'' to increase their fees request. "Given that plaintiff abandoned or failed to prevail on more than half of her claims, a substantial reduction is both necessary and legally justified, ''the rapper's attorneys argue. The case was cleared for trial in 2024 when Epstein denied a motion by the singer's attorneys to dismiss multiple causes of action. In their court papers, Soulja Boy's attorneys contended that the singer and Doe had a "consensual, intimate relationship'' for about a year and that he never employed her. In her suit filed in January 2021, Doe said she was hired by Soulja Boy in December 2018. Her duties included cooking and bringing food and snacks,carrying personal belongings or luggage, styling the rapper's hair, driving him and handling travel plans, the suit stated. Soulja Boy paid the plaintiff $500 weekly for her services and she lived and worked seven days a week, 20 hours daily, at his homes in Malibu and Bell Canyon, the suit stated. The two became romantically involved, but from January 2019 to December 2020 he allegedly sexually abused her and did not pay her overtime while also committing other wage and hour violations, her suit alleged.

