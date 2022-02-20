Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas tour stop due to COVID outbreak within team

LAS VEGAS (KGTV) – Justin Bieber has postponed his Las Vegas show due to a COVID outbreak within his team.

The 27-year-old pop star was scheduled to perform at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Feb. 20, as part of the Justice World Tour.

The tour's organizers released the following statement on Saturday:

“Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible.

The rescheduled date for Las Vegas will be Tuesday, June 28. Date is contingent on the NHL Playoff schedule. Tickets for the original show will be honored. Refunds available at point of purchase.

Thank you and have a great weekend.”

Tickets for the original show will be honored at the June performance. Organizers said anyone wishing for a refund should contact the place where they purchased their tickets.

Bieber recently performed in San Diego on Friday, Feb. 18, at the Pechanga Arena after being postponed twice due to the pandemic.