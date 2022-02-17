Exploring San Diego: Things to do Feb. 17 - 20

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — What does Justin Bieber, the Harlem Globetrotters, and Disney Princesses have in common? They all have a starring role in your San Diego weekend plans.

If that all-star line-up isn’t enough for you, catch the final four days of the San Diego International Jewish Film Festival. Plus, the Chinese New Year Festival will feature fun-filled events featuring delicious foods, cultural performances and dancing, and more to welcome in the Year of the Tiger.

And get ready for world class basketball showmanship and full-court fun with the Harlem Globetrotters at Pechanga Arena.

Whatever you choose, never say never.

THURSDAY

San Diego International Jewish Film Festival

Where: Various; Cost: $12 - $15

(Thursday - Sunday) The San Diego Jewish Film Festival will showcase a diverse selection of Jewish-related films spanning multiple genres at various locations, and also virtual viewing options. The festival aims to educate and highlight the wide experiences of the Jewish community through independent and documentary films.

San Diego Bird Festival

Where: Mission Bay

(Runs until Sunday) Head to the Marina Village Conference Center in Mission Bay as they celebrate the birds and habitats of San Diego county. The festival features birding for beginners, photography workshops, birding by kayak, trivia, and live entertainment. Proceeds support San Diego Audubon Society programs.

FRIDAY

Justin Bieber's "Justice World Tour"

Where: Pechanga Arena; Cost: $64 and up

Its been postponed twice but pop star Justin Bieber's "Justice World Tour" is finally coming to San Diego. The concert will also feature special guests Jaden, Eddie Benjamin and ¿Téo?”

Black History Awareness Art Show

Where: Hillcrest; Cost: $5 - $15

Guest are invited to The Merrow in Hillcrest for a night to celebrate and honor the empowering work of the Black community. Talented artist will showcase their work, live band, food vendors, prizes, giveaways, and more.

Disney Princess: The Concert

Where: El Cajon; Cost: $55 and up

Get ready to watch your favorite songs come to life at this Disney Princess concert! Four Disney princess will perform solo and group numbers from several popular films, while being projected on a large screen behind them.

SATURDAY

Black Com!x Day

Where: WorldBeat Center; Cost: Free

(Saturday - Sunday) Mix and mingle with professional Black artists and writers from the comic book industry including creators from Marvel Comics, DC Comics, Image Comics and a host of Black Owned Independent Publishers. There will also be interactive games, activities, and kids zone.

Chinese New Year Festival

Where: Balboa Park; Cost:

(Saturday - Sunday) Celebrate Chinese New Year for two days at the House of China in Balboa Park, with traditional performances, lion and dragon dancers, Asian art and culture, delicious Chinese and Asian foods, and more!

Brown-ish Comedy Set

Where: Laugh Factory; Cost: $20

At this 18-and-up event comedian Erik Rivera hosts a jam-packed show featuring Latino comedians like Angelica Valenzuela, David Del Rosario, Frank Castillo, Kari Assad and Victor Pacheco.

SUNDAY

San Diego Rocket Con

Where: Mission Valley & Old Town; Cost: $20 - $70

(Saturday - Sunday) This 2-day show is full of panels and various vendors with all kinds of collectibles, comics, toys, and games. Visitors will also meet voice actors from Dragonball Z, Hero Academia, and other professional cosplayers.

Harlem Globetrotters

Where: Pechanga Arena; Cost: $20 - $125

The limits of basketball have yet to be met and the Harlem Globetrotters always show just that. This weekend they head to Pechanga Arena to demonstrate their unbelievable skills on the court, high-flying antics, and record-breaking attempts in a family-friendly showcase.