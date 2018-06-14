Ellen DeGeneres' return to stand-up comedy starts in San Diego

Mark Saunders
3:17 PM, Jun 14, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Ellen Degeneres, winner of mulitple awards, poses in the press room during the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Kevork Djansezian
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Not only is comedian Ellen DeGeneres returning to stand-up comedy for her first tour in 15 years, she starting it in San Diego.

DeGeneres' three-city, eight-night tour kicks off at Balboa Theatre on Aug. 10 and continues to Aug. 12, before heading up to San Francisco and Seattle, Wash.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale starting June 19 through June 21, before general ticket sales on June 22 on Ticketmaster. Fans can register as a Ticketmaster Verified Fan from June 14 at 10 a.m. to June 17 at 10 p.m., to register for pre-sales.

The stand-up performances will be a part of a Netflix comedy special, DeGeneres announced earlier this year.

Known for her hit TV talk show, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," DeGeneres started off her career on the stand-up stage on New Orleans before being cast in the ABC show "These Friends of Mine." That show would be renamed after the first season to "Ellen," which ran from 1994-1998.

Since, DeGeneres has become a best-selling author, TV show icon, and recipient of numerous awards including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.

