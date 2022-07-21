SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Whether you have a badge or not, there are plenty of things to do outside of the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con 2022’s run -- among the fun things set up for visitors is the Interactive Zone at Petco Park.

Located in the Premier Lot, across the street from where the Padres play, the event will have various games and activities, cool sights and sounds, and plenty of food options for visitors.

Some of what visitors can expect:

the ZOA experience, which celebrates the upcoming film “Black Adam”; the energy drink company was co-founded by “Black Adam” star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

photo booth and game, based on the video game GROUNDED

candy and charm bracelets at the Wiley Wallaby licorice station

gaming stations courtesy of Nintendo

food and drink trucks, such as Hello Kitty Café

seating with shade

The Interactive Zone will be open: