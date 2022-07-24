What it's like to attend San Diego Comic-Con for the first time

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - After two years and a special edition, hundred of fans from Marvel to Anime and every other fandom descended on the Gaslamp Quarter for this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

And this year, I joined them for the very first time.

Sure, I have been to Wonder Con in Anaheim, D23, and even Stan Lee's Comikaze, but never to the mother of all cons. Because of my previous experience, I know to pack plenty of charges, snacks, and water and wear comfortable shoes. No matter how prepared I was, there were a few things I could have done better.

The weeks leading up to Comic-Con were a bit overwhelming as I patiently waited to see the panel schedule for each day. I found the SDCC Unofficial blog did a great job of breaking down the major panels by room and day. I do highly recommend bookmarking the pages on your phone as they can get buried on their website.

I planned to attend the House of the Dragon and Star Trek panel inside Hall H on Saturday.

11:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. House of the Dragon Panel

The panel included a Q&A featuring co-creators George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, plus stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Milly Alcock and Emily Carey.

The series is set hundreds of years before the original series takes place and tells the story of the Targaryen family as they ruled Westeros. It will cover their history, which is featured in R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood.

During the panel, Alcock and Best described their experiences filming their dragon-riding scenes.

You're propped up on what looks to be a mechanical bull that you might ride at a bar or a pub, and they harness you in. You're lifted like six feet off the ground, and there's four guys with leaf blowers. It's strange."

On Saturday, Milly Alcock & Eve Best describe their experiences filming their “dragon-riding” scenes. #HouseoftheDragon #SDCC pic.twitter.com/k9uKLwZgZ6 — Claudia Amezcua (@ClaudiaAmezcua_) July 24, 2022

The series is set to debut on Aug. 21.

12:45 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. Star Trek Universe Panel

The Star Trek panel featured back-to-back conversations with the casts of Star Trek: Picard, Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The biggest announcement in this panel included the cross-over episode in season two between Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks which will feature live-action and animation.

"We're going to show up and stress them out," Dawnn Lewis said.

Tawny Newsome & Jack Quaid from Star Trek: Lower Decks set to appear in Strange New Worlds in season two crossover episode #sdcc #StarTrekSDCC pic.twitter.com/seLt04lpla — Claudia Amezcua (@ClaudiaAmezcua_) July 24, 2022

Sir Patrick Stewart talked about what inspired his role in Picard and how it's different from Next Generation.

Sir Patrick Stewart on the differences between his character in Picard vs Next Generation. #StarTrekSDCC pic.twitter.com/JAi5D8GexA — Claudia Amezcua (@ClaudiaAmezcua_) July 24, 2022

After the panels, I checked out the expo floor and saw a number of amazing cosplays.

Some of the best cosplays from Saturday at #SDCC pic.twitter.com/WhS5Nv99Y9 — Claudia Amezcua (@ClaudiaAmezcua_) July 24, 2022

Takeaways

I think the biggest takeaway from attending my first Comic-Con is not to expect to see everything. There is so much going on inside and outside of the con that it's truly impossible. I sometimes found myself a bit overwhelmed with everything there was to see, so making a game plan is definitely a must. I highly recommend snacks and eating breakfast before heading out because long lines for food are long, especially in Hall H. A good idea is to pace yourself over the course of con and take breaks as needed.

Hall H

If you plan to attend Hall H, be prepared to camp out overnight to get in and stay in if you plan to see multiple panels there. You are allowed to go out to use the restroom and get food, but once you leave the area, you can't come back in.

Outside experiences

I would suggest doing these before Saturday and plan to dedicate one day to do them. There are many, are spread apart and have long waits. So please plan to arrive early.

But remember, despite how hectic SDCC can be, make sure to have fun! After all, it comes only once a year. Enjoy it!