Thousands descend to Gaslamp for Day 1 of San Diego Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As soon as the doors opened, San Diego Comic-Con attendees were ready to wander through the showroom floor officially kicking off this year’s convention.

For some this adventure started several hours before the doors even opened. ABC 10News was there as people camped outside to get their spot in line.

One of those was Joanne. She says, “This is our first time leaving Kansas City since the pandemic. Just getting to be around other people is great, the signings and being able to meet people we can't meet in Kasnas City.”

Doors are about to open ... a quick look inside before the crowds are allowed in. #comiccon2022 #SDCC @10News pic.twitter.com/3hNbpgZzDZ — Marie Coronel (@10NewsCoronel) July 21, 2022

And there are others like Asari, who is experiencing Comic-Con for the first time.

She says, “I'm looking forward to looking around meeting new people and dressing up for the first time. It's really exciting.”

Jim Talampas says Comic-Con is a family event. He attended his first one when he was a teenager and now he roams the floor with his three sons.

He adds, “I've been going since I was about 14 and I was comic book collector I got my kids into it.”

Aside from the free stuff, there’s a lot of interactive stuff to do as well. Definitely a lot to do for the whole family. If you do come down remember, masks are required.