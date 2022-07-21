PHOTOS: San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Day 1
A look at some of the sights from Day 1 of Comic-Con 2022 in downtown San Diego.
San Diego Comic-Con 2022Photo by: KGTV San Diego Comic-Con 2022Photo by: KGTV San Diego Comic-Con 2022Photo by: KGTV San Diego Comic-Con 2022Photo by: KGTV San Diego Comic-Con 2022Photo by: KGTV San Diego Comic-Con 2022Photo by: KGTV San Diego Comic-Con 2022Photo by: KGTV San Diego Comic-Con 2022Photo by: KGTV San Diego Comic-Con 2022Photo by: KGTV San Diego Comic-Con 2022Photo by: KGTV San Diego Comic-Con 2022Photo by: KGTV San Diego Comic-Con 2022Photo by: KGTV