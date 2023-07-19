San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Canceled Panels, signings

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Comic-Con will look a bit different this year compared to recent years.

Many big studios opted to bow out amid the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, which represents Hollywood actors and performers; this year's con will, in many ways, be heading back to its roots.

Ahead of this week's Comic-Con, here's a list of panels and signings that have been canceled:

PANELS

THURSDAY



Sesame Street Muppet Puppeteers

Behind the scenes with the cast of Jury Duty

Hold the Sauce! Good Burger 2 is back!

Inside Look at Cruel Summer Season 2

Twisted Metal

Roddenberry Presents

Major

The Wheel of Time

Mother May I? Featuring Holland Roden and Kyle Gallner

FRIDAY



Gen V

New Rockstars (YouTube)

The Strangers Trilogy Exclusive First Look

Spotlight on Jo Duffy

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar

SATURDAY



That '70s Show 25th Anniversary

Heels Season 2 preview

Abbott Elementary

Orphan Black: Echoes

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire

Legendary Entertainment

Sid & Morty Krofft

Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill! from D&D

SUNDAY



Sesame Street Special Premiere

Lights! Before Camera and Action

Miraculous Ladybug and ZAG Animation

SIGNINGS

THURSDAY



Patricia Tallman

Sesame Street Muppet Puppeteers

Mariko Tamaki

FRIDAY



Nick Palma

Patricia Tallman

Creating

SATURDAY



Heels

Babylon 5: The Road Home

Patricia Tallman

Cursed Truths

Spotlight on John Semper

Catherine Corcoran

SUNDAY



Cursed Truths

To view the full schedule, visit comic-con.org.