Watch Now
EntertainmentComic Con

Actions

San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Canceled Panels, signings

Comic-Con 2022
ABC 10News
Comic-Con 2022
Posted at 2:23 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 17:50:48-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Comic-Con will look a bit different this year compared to recent years.

Many big studios opted to bow out amid the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, which represents Hollywood actors and performers; this year's con will, in many ways, be heading back to its roots.

RELATED: No big stars at this year's Comic-Con? Most major studios skipping traditional panels

Ahead of this week's Comic-Con, here's a list of panels and signings that have been canceled:

PANELS

THURSDAY

  • Sesame Street Muppet Puppeteers
  • Behind the scenes with the cast of Jury Duty
  • Hold the Sauce! Good Burger 2 is back!
  • Inside Look at Cruel Summer Season 2
  • Twisted Metal
  • Roddenberry Presents
  • Major
  • The Wheel of Time
  • Mother May I? Featuring Holland Roden and Kyle Gallner

FRIDAY

  • Gen V
  • New Rockstars (YouTube)
  • The Strangers Trilogy Exclusive First Look
  • Spotlight on Jo Duffy
  • Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar

SATURDAY

  • That '70s Show 25th Anniversary
  • Heels Season 2 preview
  • Abbott Elementary
  • Orphan Black: Echoes
  • Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire
  • Legendary Entertainment
  • Sid & Morty Krofft
  • Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill! from D&D

SUNDAY

  • Sesame Street Special Premiere
  • Lights! Before Camera and Action
  • Miraculous Ladybug and ZAG Animation

SIGNINGS

THURSDAY

  • Patricia Tallman
  • Sesame Street Muppet Puppeteers
  • Mariko Tamaki

FRIDAY

  • Nick Palma
  • Patricia Tallman
  • Creating

SATURDAY

  • Heels
  • Babylon 5: The Road Home
  • Patricia Tallman
  • Cursed Truths
  • Spotlight on John Semper
  • Catherine Corcoran

SUNDAY

  • Cursed Truths

To view the full schedule, visit comic-con.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Free 24/7

Watch Free 24/7