San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Canceled Panels, signings

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Comic-Con will look a bit different this year compared to recent years.
Many big studios opted to bow out amid the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, which represents Hollywood actors and performers; this year's con will, in many ways, be heading back to its roots.
RELATED: No big stars at this year's Comic-Con? Most major studios skipping traditional panels
Ahead of this week's Comic-Con, here's a list of panels and signings that have been canceled:
PANELS
THURSDAY
- Sesame Street Muppet Puppeteers
- Behind the scenes with the cast of Jury Duty
- Hold the Sauce! Good Burger 2 is back!
- Inside Look at Cruel Summer Season 2
- Twisted Metal
- Roddenberry Presents
- Major
- The Wheel of Time
- Mother May I? Featuring Holland Roden and Kyle Gallner
FRIDAY
- Gen V
- New Rockstars (YouTube)
- The Strangers Trilogy Exclusive First Look
- Spotlight on Jo Duffy
- Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar
SATURDAY
- That '70s Show 25th Anniversary
- Heels Season 2 preview
- Abbott Elementary
- Orphan Black: Echoes
- Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire
- Legendary Entertainment
- Sid & Morty Krofft
- Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill! from D&D
SUNDAY
- Sesame Street Special Premiere
- Lights! Before Camera and Action
- Miraculous Ladybug and ZAG Animation
SIGNINGS
THURSDAY
- Patricia Tallman
- Sesame Street Muppet Puppeteers
- Mariko Tamaki
FRIDAY
- Nick Palma
- Patricia Tallman
- Creating
SATURDAY
- Heels
- Babylon 5: The Road Home
- Patricia Tallman
- Cursed Truths
- Spotlight on John Semper
- Catherine Corcoran
SUNDAY
- Cursed Truths
To view the full schedule, visit comic-con.org.