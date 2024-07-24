55th annual Comic-Con expected to generate $164M for San Diego's economy

Mayor Todd Gloria said San Diego is ready to host Comic-Con's 135,000 attendees who are expected to visit downtown this week.

On the eve of the convention, Gloria said buildings downtown were recently transformed to take on Comic-Con's likeness.

Hotel and restaurant buildings are seen wrapped with some of the most iconic movie and TV-show characters in today's pop culture.

The San Diego Convention Center said the economic impact generated over the next four days will be around $164 million.



The City of San Diego said last year's Comic-Con generated $3 million in hotel and sales tax revenue for the city alone.

In 2022, San Diego State University conducted a report that found that the hotel industry in downtown San Diego had 14,000 rooms booked between 60 hotels.

The report also said that Comic-Con is bigger than the following four-to-five conventions after it combined.

Good news; Comic-Con just extended its stay in San Diego by one year, so the convention will stay until 2026.

Mayor Todd Gloria said, "Every comic-con attendee is not just a fan, but they're also a hero for our city. They're helping our city fix our potholes, helping our homeless, with every single costume they where."

