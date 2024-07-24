Watch Now
EntertainmentComic Con

Actions

55th annual Comic-Con expected to generate $164M for San Diego's economy

Comic-Con is back for 2024 and its impact on the local economy and tourism industry will certainly be felt.
2024 Comic-Con Opening Day
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jul 24, 2024

Mayor Todd Gloria said San Diego is ready to host Comic-Con's 135,000 attendees who are expected to visit downtown this week.

On the eve of the convention, Gloria said buildings downtown were recently transformed to take on Comic-Con's likeness.

Hotel and restaurant buildings are seen wrapped with some of the most iconic movie and TV-show characters in today's pop culture.

The San Diego Convention Center said the economic impact generated over the next four days will be around $164 million.

The City of San Diego said last year's Comic-Con generated $3 million in hotel and sales tax revenue for the city alone.
In 2022, San Diego State University conducted a report that found that the hotel industry in downtown San Diego had 14,000 rooms booked between 60 hotels.

The report also said that Comic-Con is bigger than the following four-to-five conventions after it combined.

Good news; Comic-Con just extended its stay in San Diego by one year, so the convention will stay until 2026.

Mayor Todd Gloria said, "Every comic-con attendee is not just a fan, but they're also a hero for our city. They're helping our city fix our potholes, helping our homeless, with every single costume they where."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!