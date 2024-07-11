Comic-Con announces contract extension, plans to remain in San Diego through 2026

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With just one year left in its contract, Comic-Con announced that it will remain in San Diego until 2026.

Comic-Con has been a San Diego staple, with hundreds of thousands of pop culture fans from all over the world, flooding the San Diego Convention Center and the Gaslamp District every year. The out-of-town money then boosts the local economy as visitors spend their expenses on food, lodging and shopping at small businesses.

However, this is not the first time the future of Comic-Con and its plans to remain in San Diego has been up in the air.

Comic-Con continued to extend its contract in prior years despite claiming that the venue, the San Diego Convention Center, has become too small to accommodate its many attendees.

According to David Glanzer, a Chief Communications and Strategy Officer, this year's delay in negotiations with the City was due to negotiations regarding room blocks and hotel rates within those blocks.

ABC 10News contacted Mayor Todd Gloria's Office for a statement but has yet to hear back.

