Britney Spears says documentaries about her life are ‘hypocritical’

Britney Spears is calling out those behind the two recent documentaries done about her life.

Spears told her 29.6 million followers in a lengthy message on social media that the documentaries are "hypocritical."

Spears said the documentaries criticized the media but then did the same thing.

She added that "the world is more interested in the negative."

One of the recent documentaries Spears refers to is the New York Times' "Framing Britney Spears."

She said she didn't watch it but cried for two weeks after it was released.

The second documentary is the BBC's "The Battle for Britney."

The singer is currently battling her father in court of her $60 million estate.

The next hearing regarding her conservatorship is set for June 23 in Los Angeles.