'Breaking Bad' actor arrested, accused of spraying water at women

Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
Raymond Cruz arrives for the world premiere of "The Curse of La Llorona" at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Austin, Texas.
SILVER LAKE, Calif. (CNS) - Actor Raymond Cruz, who played the maniacally murderous meth trafficker Tuco Salamanca on the television series "Breaking Bad," was free on bail Tuesday after his arrest for allegedly spraying water at women who he says were harassing him as he was washing a car in front of his Silver Lake home.

The 60-year-old was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Monday and booked on suspicion of misdemeanor battery, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Inmate Information Center.

He was released on his own recognizance with a court date scheduled for October.

"Raymond is happy this is done with," his agent wrote in a statement to media. "He is a big supporter of law enforcement and has no criminal history whatsoever. He has no idea who these women are or why they were harassing him in front of his own home while he was trying to wash a car. They were not neighbors."

Cruz also reprised his role as Salamanca on the prequel "Better Call Saul," and played significant roles on the police drama "The Closer" and the film "Training Day."

