Beyonce, The Weeknd, Eminem headlining Coachella this year

(KGTV) - The Queen B, Slim Shady, and The Weeknd are heading to Indio, Calif., this year.
Coachella's 2018 lineup was released Tuesday, featuring Beyonce, The Weeknd, and Eminem headling this year's festival.
The two-weekend music and arts showcase will take over Indio on April 13 - 15 and April 20 - 22. Passes will go on sale Friday and purchased online here.
Other artists scheduled to perform include Portugal the Man, SZA, Tyler, the Creator, alt-J, San Holo, and more.
Beyonce was added to the 2018 after not being able to perform last year because of her pregnancy. Lady Gaga was added to the 2017 lineup in her place.
Here's the full lineup, via Coachella's Twitter page:
pic.twitter.com/ivjHgj9uae— Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2018
