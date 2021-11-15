Watch
AP Exclusive: 'Sesame Street' debuts Asian American muppet

Noreen Nasir/AP
Ernie, a muppet from the popular children's series "Sesame Street," appears with new character Ji-Young, the first Asian American muppet, on the set of the long-running children's program in New York on Nov. 1, 2021. Ji-Young is Korean American and has two passions: rocking out on her electric guitar and skateboarding. (AP Photo/Noreen Nasir)
Posted at 8:11 PM, Nov 14, 2021
(AP) — At only 7 years old, Ji-Young is making history as the first Asian American muppet in the “Sesame Street” canon.

She is Korean American and has two passions: rocking out on her electric guitar and skateboarding.

The children’s TV program, which first aired 52 years ago this month, gave The Associated Press a first look at its adorable new occupant.

Ji-Young will formally be introduced in “See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special.”

Simu Liu and Naomi Osaka are among the celebrities appearing in the TV special, which will drop Thanksgiving Day.

Ji-Young’s existence is the culmination of discussions after the rise in anti-Asian hate last year.

