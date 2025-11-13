Thanksgiving shopping on a budget: How to save money on your holiday feast

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Getting everything for your Thanksgiving feast can get pricey, but there are ways you can save money while putting together your meal and staying within your budget.

For Diana Perez, preparing Thanksgiving dinner has always been a team effort. But regardless of her assignment, she's always shopping early and looking for the best deals.

"We have a game plan. Everybody has something to do, so we're doing the turkey and the ham and the stuffing. My sister will take care of the desserts. My brother will bring the drinks," Perez said.

"We're a creature of habit so we usually go with like the butter and all the stuff we're familiar with but if there's a good deal, you know, why not take advantage of it so yeah we do both," Perez said.

This year Perez thinks she'll end up spending at least $75 on her Thanksgiving grocery list.

According to Empower, a financial services company, overall people are expected to spend $137 on their Thanksgiving spread. This is despite the seasonal deals that stores are offering.

According to Courtney Carranza, director of communications for Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions, right now is the best time to find those deals as generic or store brands and national brand items will have popular holiday items on sale.

"So price compare when you're in the store and see what's the best value for you," Carranza said.

When it comes to turkeys this year, shoppers are expected to pay about $31 for a 15-pound turkey, which is 11% higher than last year. Carranza says shoppers should talk to the store's butcher to see what size best fits their needs so you don't buy the wrong size and spend more money.

Carranza says customers should also look for additional discounts stores may offer as part of a rewards program when you buy in bulk or when using other store services.

"So any immunization that you get this time of year, you'll receive a coupon from our pharmacy to use off your purchase in the grocery store. So that is the time to use that coupon when you are buying that big family meal. You can get up to $20 off your order with that coupon from the pharmacy," Carranza said.

And if you don't want to pay for all the ingredients to make meals from scratch, buying premade meals is also an option. A homestyle turkey dinner that serves 6 to 8 people with a turkey and side dishes starts at just under $80.

Either way, shop early to get the best selection and avoid the last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.