Some commuters saving money by carpooling amid high gas prices

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Every time you have to fill up your gas tank, you’re more than likely thinking about how much it’s going to cost.

“Right now I would say it's more expensive than it has been the last few years or so,” Jonathan Valdez-Flores said.

“It's definitely tough. I think being in San Diego, we're such a drive, like car-dependent city. So sometimes it feels like you don't have a lot of choice,” Judah Coker said.

Plenty of drivers are being left without a choice or having to find different way to get around town when it comes to how gas prices are looking right now.

“These days with work, I definitely have to get a ride to work whenever I can for my husband and cut costs as much as I can,” Coker said.

“it's so expensive that me and my friend, we carpool and stuff. Like if we're going to go somewhere, we'll choose one car instead of going to two cars to save gas,” Valdez-Flores said.

This is one of the many times people have had to tighten their belts when it comes to gas prices.

“We know that past AAA data shows that many people would make changes to their driving habits or lifestyle if gas prices reached $4 a gallon. And with the national average now at $4.11 drivers are already looking for ways to save,” Kandace Redd, AAA Southern California,

AAA’s previous data shows in 2022 when prices went over the $4 mark, more than half of drivers said they’d make changes to their driving lifestyles. Eighty-eight percent of people surveyed back then said they’d drive less and about 16% said they’d carpool.

Some trends that could repeat, according to AAA.

“Absolutely. You know, some drivers may be starting to adjust their habits as gas prices rise,” Redd said. “Keep in mind that when gas prices rise, many drivers look for ways save money. Some choose to drive less, combine errands, or even carpool.”

Redd also mentioned that some also consider other lifestyle changes like cutting back on shopping, dining out or even delaying major purchases.

Some ways to cut down on those expenses include making sure your car’s running in tip-top shape and looking for discounts.

“Some retailers like grocery stores offer discount programs. Some credit cards also offer cashback or rewards on gas purchases,” Redd said. “Just remember that if you do choose to pay with credit or debit, gas stations might charge an additional fee.”