Senior real estate specialists help aging homeowners downsize — and find new homes for cherished belongings

As adults age out of their homes, they are faced with the challenge of downsizing, which can be a difficult process. That's why many are looking to senior real estate specialists for help.

In every corner of this consignment store is a family's story — items collected from families who needed to downsize.

"Out of their beautiful home there were these enormous bookcases filled with these beautiful books," said Rose Rugama, who owns Next Step for Downsize Living.

According to Realtor.com, each year 1.39 million homes are vacated as older residents decide to live in a rental, move in with family members, or transition into community living. It's a change that can be challenging and expensive.

According to SeniorLiving.org, moving into an assisted living facility will cost about $75,756 per year, while those who need assisted living care at home will pay about $80,000 a year.

That's why many families are seeking the help of senior real estate specialists like Rugama, who help clients deal with these changes, find them a new place to live and figure out how to pay for these expenses — which includes sorting through their belongings.

"I'm constantly preaching that make a plan, make a plan, but often it turns into a need. The elder fell; they can't do the stairs anymore," Rugama said.

One of those clients was Donna. Rosa Martinez is her daughter-in-law. She was there as Donna decided to move out of her home of more than 50 years.

"But it was just pretty overwhelming of OK what are what are we gonna do? " What are you know what is she gonna take what is she gonna leave what is she gonna give," Martinez said.

For families like Donna's, the volume of belongings can be daunting.

"If you're on a fixed income, you don't have a lot of extra money. But now you need to redo the roof or the windows need work, or you just need to update what's going on inside the house," Rugama said.

That challenge is how the consignment shop was born. Rugama and her daughter help families sell their items as a way of making extra cash.

"We started seeing so many beautiful things that we would just hold on to and say maybe we'll sell it for the family at a pop-up," Rugama said.

"We find new homes for them; we find new love for them because so many times, as an elder, you love your stuff ... and you don't want to know it's going to go in the landfill," Rugama said.

The work gives clients the closure they need as they begin their journey in their new homes.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

