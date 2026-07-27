New rebate for first-time zero-emissions vehicle buyers in California

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Electric and other zero-emissions vehicles are a common sight on the road here in California.

“We're seeing this transition from gas guzzlers to electric vehicles for economic reasons for the consumer,” Chris George, GM of Hyundai El Cajon, said.

George told ABC 10News he and his team sell a good amount of new and used models.

“This year because of the Iran conflict, we've seen gas prices go up significantly, and so we can't keep them in stock right now,” George said. “Matter of fact, we just had four hit today. But we have people coming in every day asking for them, and we've asked for an additional 60 cars to be in stock.”

Californians are getting a tax break again for these kinds of cars thanks to the MyFirstEV program. It provides a $3,500 rebate for new EV models and $1,750 on used/pre-owned models for first-time buyers.

This rebate program comes after federal House Resolution 1, also known as the "Big, Beautiful Bill," eliminated the previous federal tax credit.

It’s the latest rebate the state’s offering since the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project, which ended in 2023.

Thirteen car manufacturers are participating in the program, which Gov. Newsom’s office says is starting later this summer.

George says this rebate can lead to more access to these types of cars for first-time buyers.

“I'll speak to Hyundai and Kia specifically that currently on the EVs there's a $7000 rebate from the manufacturer,” George said. “And if you can stack that on top an additional $3,500 and you're going to lease your car because you can lease or purchase and get the rebate, that $33,500 is like $100 a month lower payment.”