How to save money on over-the-counter flu and cold medicine this season

Flu and cold season has arrived. But before you grab your usual over-the-counter medication, here are a few things to think about to help you save money on your next pharmacy store visit.

Doctors' offices and pharmacies across the country are already seeing an increase in flu and cold cases.

"It's also quite a symptomatic flu or influenza infection, so people are getting a lot of symptoms that are really quite bothersome," Dr. Brynn Taylor said.

That's bringing people to the flu and cold medicine aisles at pharmacies.

Every year, consumers in the U.S. are expected to spend $12.3 billion on over-the-counter flu and cold medicine, which breaks down to about $51 a year per person.

But there are ways to save. First, compare the differences between a generic and a brand-name medicine. Most of the time, generic brands can be 80% to 85% cheaper than a brand name.

Anh Pham, a pharmacist for Proactive Care Pharmacy, says to pay attention to the ingredients.

"For example, if you look at the back of the package and look under the drug facts, if the medication contains the same active ingredients and strength, if you go with the generic or store brand, it will be a lot cheaper than the brand name," Pham said.

A Vicks NyQuil Cold and Flu package with 16 capsules costs $12.99, while the generic brand, with the same quantity and active ingredients, is being sold for $3.99.

Another tip: Buy the medicine that only treats your symptom, and skip the multi-symptom medications, which are more expensive. For example, a pack of Tylenol Cold and Flu is being sold for $11.29, while a generic bottle of Tylenol is $3.69 for 110 capsules.

"If you have body ache and fever, you don't want to look for the all-in-one product that has cough suppressant or decongestant. So you will save money on getting the exact symptom that you have," Pham said.

Taylor, with Kaiser Permanente, says you will also get the correct dosing if you get specific medicine for the symptom you are dealing with.

"When I think of a high fever, 102 or 103, I really want a full adult dose of acetaminophen. And I might not get that in a combination product that has a lower dose," Taylor said.

Lastly, take advantage of your flex spending account or health savings account, as it will cover over-the-counter medicine, testing supplies like thermometers, and flu shots.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

