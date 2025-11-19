How to save money and avoid scams renting a car

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Rental car companies are betting you won't do these five things that could save you hundreds this holiday season. Here's exactly what they don't want you to know.

Use your credit card to book

Book your rental car with your credit card. Many cards have built-in insurance for rental vehicles and fraud protection that can save you money and hassle.

Take photos before you leave

Before you drive off the lot, take a video with voiceover noting the time and date. This documentation can help you avoid getting charged for damage you didn't cause.

One San Diego man learned this lesson the hard way when he got hit with a $1,500 bill for a couple of scratches.

"It was super shocking and upsetting because we rent cars all the time. To be hit with a $1,500 bill was upsetting," Karim Abdulla, a San Diego resident, said.

Read the terms and conditions

It may take ten to fifteen minutes, but make sure to read the terms and conditions before driving off the lot. Many have clauses that weigh heavily in favor of the company. Knowing exactly what you’ve agreed to will save a headache down the line.

Do your research

Make sure to book through the company you're renting from, not a third-party site, to avoid getting scammed.

Read the company's reviews online before booking. The Better Business Bureau tracks scams and can help you identify problematic companies.

"Use the BBB. All you have to do is one search on a business really quick and we'll let you know if there is any scams associated with that business," Corey Snyder with the BBB said.

Fill up before returning

Finally, fill up your car before returning it. Rental car companies will charge you extra for filling up the tank after you return it, so avoid those unnecessary fees by finding a cheap gas station nearby.