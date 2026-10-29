How to build a Día de los Muertos altar on a budget — and reuse the décor for other holidays

Day of the Dead altars can cost anywhere from $10 to $130, but a Chula Vista shop owner shares creative ways to save money and repurpose décor.

Building an ofrenda for Día de los Muertos can add up quickly, but there are ways to save money — and even repurpose your decorations for other holidays throughout the year.

The ofrenda, or altar, is at the heart of the celebration. It's a space where families welcome back the spirits of their loved ones.

"The altar is the ofrenda; you're basically setting up a space where your loved ones, like the spirits of your loves ones can come back .. and visit you," said Daisy Romero, co-owner of Amor Eterno.

Every year, families spend anywhere from $10 to $130 putting together their altars for the Day of the Dead.

But Romero says there are ways to cut down on expenses by mixing in a little creativity with items you already have at home.

"I would say not to worry if you don't have a lot of money -- especially when it comes to, like, celebrating your loved ones," Romero said.

For example, you can find inexpensive incense, candles or oils. You can use linen you already have to drape your altar, and add personal mementos from around the house to make it your own.

"Even printing pictures," Romero said. "You can also just write their names with a little glass of water."

For marigolds, check your local garden centers or bulk wholesale options. Artificial or silk flowers are another choice, and they can start at just under $17.

Another tip is to find ways to repurpose these items for other holidays.

"We have real marigolds but we have plastic ones that are more economical and that you can reuse for next year. We have pine cones. We also use those for Thanksgiving and for Christmas. That's how we decorate the pumpkins we use those for Thanksgiving as well," Romero said.

If you'd rather not create an altar at home, another option is to participate in a free Día de los Muertos celebration in the area — like the one in Chula Vista, where you can add your loved one to a community altar.

This year's event will be held on Sunday, November 1, from 3pm to 7:30pm in Downtown Chula Vista.

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