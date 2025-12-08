Holiday shipping costs: How to save money when sending packages

Getting packages to loved ones in time for the holidays can be expensive, but there are several strategies to reduce shipping costs without sacrificing delivery reliability.

Sonia Gonzalez recently experienced this firsthand when she gathered tamale-making essentials to send to her son in New York. Her package included traditional ingredients like ojas, chiles and Abuelita chocolate – items that maintain their family's holiday tradition.

"So, it's filled with ojas to make tamales, chiles, abuelita chocolate, so all the staples that he's used to having at home. That's what we do every year as our tradition," Gonzalez said.

She carefully packed these specialty items in a recycled box, noting that many of the ingredients aren't available for online purchase.

"There are particular things that you cannot purchase online, it's stuff that you have to pick up," Gonzalez said.

To ensure the package arrived in time for her family's Saturday tamale-making session, Gonzalez opted for priority mail service.

"It ended up costing me $96. Yeah, so not bad considering that it is going all the way across, and I did decide to do the priority mail because they are planning to make the tamales this upcoming Saturday," Gonzalez said.

John Hyatt, communications specialist for the U.S. Postal Service, recommends flat-rate boxes as a cost-effective shipping solution. These boxes deliver packages within three days and include insurance coverage at no additional cost.

Flat rate pricing ranges from just over $12 to about $31, depending on box size. The service allows customers to pack as much as they can safely fit and seal.

"So, whatever you can fit in the box safely and seal it up, then that will go for that rate up to 70 pounds," Hyatt said.

Hyatt emphasizes that early shipping significantly reduces costs compared to last-minute delivery options.

"Remember the earlier you ship the better. The later you ship the more expensive it gets because if you want it there in time for the holiday then you might have to do overnight priority mail express which is not the most cost effective," Hyatt said.

FedEx offers a similar service called FedEx One Rate for packages under 50 pounds. However, customers must use FedEx-specific packaging. Small boxes start at just under $17, while extra-large boxes cost just under $40.

Many online retailers offer shipping services, with some providing free shipping based on purchase amounts. Amazon Prime membership, available for a monthly fee of about $15 or an annual fee of $139, provides free shipping on eligible items year-round.

Regardless of the shipping method chosen, customers should pay attention to holiday shipping deadlines to ensure packages arrive on time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.