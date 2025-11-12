Heater maintenance tips that can cut costs before cold temperatures hit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As colder weather arrives, homeowners will likely be running their heating systems more frequently. But there are ways to ensure your system is working properly so you don't have to spend a lot of money on heating costs.

Christian Perez, a service technician for Mauzy, says taking care of your HVAC system can mean the difference between a couple hundred dollars to thousands in repairs.

"Some of the things we don't want to see are going to be buildup of rust. Any hot spots, or any rust — it will look exactly like this," Perez said.

He says the first line of defense is keeping on top of routine maintenance, such as changing out your air filter every three to six months. That will cost you anywhere from $10 to $15 a package, and it's something homeowners can do on their own.

Next, make sure the area inside your system and the equipment is clean, because dirt and debris could put a strain on your system.

"You'd be surprised at how much stuff ends up inside of these systems. I've seen anything from rodents. I've seen toys inside of these systems, so it's always good to at least have the peace of mind when you're running the equipment that is safe for you and the family," Perez said.

"When it comes to debris inside of a blower housing, it only takes 0.1 of an inch to reduce the efficiency of that motor by 20-30%," Perez said.

This means you'll need more electricity because it will take longer to heat your home.

"You run the system a lot longer than what you need to do. When you're running it longer, the bills or pockets aren't happy," Perez said.

However, this type of service requires a professional technician. A maintenance service appointment can run you about $70 to just under $100.

According to data from EnergySage, an online comparison platform for clean energy products, families are paying just over $152 a month for their electricity bill. In the colder months, that cost usually goes up.

But Perez says if you take care of your HVAC system properly, your system will work more efficiently, which saves you money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.