Grocery shoppers change habits to save money as prices rise

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — People are always looking for ways to save money and some are changing the way they shop at the grocery store to stay within a budget.

Jennifer and Mike Apparito say grocery shopping nowadays requires a lot of planning and research.

"We got the specials on the bacon, eggs, the butter and of course the cereal for the grandkids," Jennifer Apparito said.

"That's why we look at the ads, like I said I go to 3 to 4 different stores in one shopping trip," she said.

Before it was a one-stop shop at their favorite supermarket. But now as there are more stores that offer a variety of shopping models — from discount chains to grocery warehouses and specialty markets — they have to do some homework to get the best deals.

"You gotta be smart about it, everybody's competing," Apparito said.

According to the latest numbers from Upside, an online marketplace, the average consumer shops at more than 3 grocery stores a month. This breaks down to 3 in 5 shoppers who compare prices between stores frequently.

Ryan Montez is the assistant district manager for Smart Final in the Midway District. He says their customers get the option of warehouse prices and bulk items without having to pay for a membership, which usually starts at $50 a year.

At their stores, shoppers can assess what best suits their needs. Take, for example, sugar — depending on the brand you can get a small bag for just under $3. But you can also get a 50-pound bag for just under $40.

"Customers definitely save more money when they buy the larger packages compared to the smaller retail stuff. And depending on what they're using it for they can have plenty for the future or use it all at once," Montez said.

This is why the Apparitos look for specific items at Smart and Final, because it's cheaper to buy in bulk.

"We use a lot of bacon. We'll buy it and freeze it then we take it out when we need it," Apparito said.

But there are others who like to take their chance at stores like Grocery Outlet.

"You don't know what you're going to find when you go to Grocery Outlet," said Ruben Aguilar, the owner of the Grocery Outlet in Point Loma.

Aguilar says many of their items come at a discount. Their buyers are finding deals from manufacturers who are discontinuing items because they're changing the way the item is packaged. He says they also place a heavy focus on their in-store brands which are 40% to 70% cheaper than major brands.

"Now we carry our own label of pasta great price you can create a meal for less than $10 with our pasta. Our pasta sauces are at a great price," Aguilar said.

This helps customers make meals without spending a lot on groceries.

"It's important because we're all pinching to save in any way that we can, especially the way things are right," Aguilar said.

"It's very important because every penny counts right now," he said.

These are savings customers appreciate.

"It's the holiday season so it helps a lot for us," one shopper said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.