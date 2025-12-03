Free holiday events bring joy to San Diego families on a budget

The holiday season brings celebrations with friends and family, but it's also when wallets take a hit from expenses. Fortunately, there are plenty of things to do around San Diego that won't cost a dime.

Daisy Romero and her helpers are working to get her store, "El Cholo's Kid," ready for Saturday night's Chula Vista Starlight Parade.

"Having lights up and the trees big or small, I think just any color to the downtown area... it's just exciting especially for the kids," Romero said.

The Starlight Parade is a family-friendly event that draws crowds to the city's downtown as floats and marching bands make their way down Third Avenue. The best part is it's free to attend.

"Even if you don't have money, the holiday spirit isn't just for those with money. You also deserve to have a bit of joy that doesn't require you to spend, spend, spend. So I would encourage people to come out... there's free parking," Romero said.

This is just one of many free holiday events in San Diego as people look to spread some holiday cheer without breaking the bank. Data from PricewaterhouseCoopers, a multinational firm, shows people are looking to spend 5% less this holiday season compared to last year, when shoppers spent an average of $1,600 on gifts, travel and entertainment.

To help cut costs, many event organizers are offering affordable holiday options for families.

On December 14 and December 21, hundreds of thousands of people will gather around the bay to get a glimpse of about 80 lavishly decorated boats as part of the annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights. There's no cost to watch.

This weekend, people will pack Balboa Park for the city's annual December Nights, where there will be free entertainment, dozens of food and beverage vendors and local merchandise.

There are also a number of tree-lighting ceremonies around town, from the South Bay to North County, and cities in between, on Saturday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.