Finding formal gowns on a budget for holiday celebrations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The end of the year typically means a time for celebrations and parties, which means you need to find the perfect outfit. So how do you go through pages of catalogs and racks of dresses while staying within your budget?

For Jaquelyn Neves, finding the right dress for a special occasion can often be overwhelming. Having to decide on a style, color, fit and of course factoring in the cost.

Data shows the average cost of a formal dress ranges from $100 to more than $700.

But there are ways to stay within your budget. We went to two formal wear shops to find ways people can save some cash.

Fabric and design affect pricing

Hasabullah Hosseni is the manager of Elegant Designs. He says the cost of dresses will vary depending on a number of factors, from the type of fabric to the design. Some fabric costs less, and add-ons like beading and jewelry can add up.

"This comes in 10 different colors and we can charge $99," Hosseni said.

"See it's a plain dress, first of all, it doesn't have no jewelry on it. You know the second the fabric it's a different fabric. This is a knit fabric," Hosseni said.

"This dress is $350. What makes this dress $350? It's all embroidery and beaded. It's basically a hand beaded dress," Hosseni said.

Look for payment plans and discounts

Teresa Tablas is the owner of Divas Formal and Bridal Wear. She says you should also look for payment plans and discounts.

"We offer a layaway plan though as well, so in case they want to do like half down and have a couple of days to come and pick it up and finish paying it off," Tablas said.

Some businesses may offer deals on accessories with the purchase of a dress. She gives a discount on shoes.

"So when they buy their dress, they can actually get their shoes for $10," Tablas said.

Factor in alteration costs

Hosseni says another cost to factor in is alterations. While we all hope dresses fit perfectly, he says often times, adjustments have to be made, which he does right at his shop.

Data shows the average cost for dress alterations ranges from $45 to $150, depending on the extent of the work. At Elegant Designs, if you purchase a dress, you'll get a deal on alterations.

And if you don't want to spend a lot on a formal outfit, there is the option of renting a dress which you can do for under $100.

"If you go to like a big store, there's just an overwhelming amount of options and styles, sizes and that's kind of a headache with that," Neves said.

