Families choosing staycations over travel to save money during holiday season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Despite air travel returning to normal after recent disruptions, many San Diego families are choosing the more affordable route this holiday season by exploring what's in their own backyard instead of traveling.

"I'm not even thinking about traveling. I don't need to even think about going somewhere because I have everything here," Nancy Gleysteen said.

Gleysteen will be spending Thanksgiving at home in San Diego, with her family coming to visit her instead of traveling away for the holiday.

Staying local is helping families save significant money during what's traditionally an expensive time of year. Data from NerdWallet shows nearly $311 billion will be spent on flights and hotels this holiday season - an expense about 56% of Americans will be cutting back on as they choose to staycation for the holidays.

San Diego offers numerous activities and places to discover at minimal cost. Linda Bouchard, who does a lot of exploring with her husband and four grandchildren, says they look for ways to cut down on expenses.

"The beach is one and you can come to Balboa Park and not spend a dime if you don't want to. You can just walk around and you know look at nature. They're having the best time," Bouchard said.

"We had our backpacks full of drinks and water ... and we're good to go," she said.

Free activities abound throughout the city. At Balboa Park, visitors can catch free organ concerts at 2 p.m. on Sundays at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion. For a trip through San Diego's history, Old Town offers historic buildings to explore at no cost.

Hotel del Coronado provides another option where families can take a stroll without spending money, or visitors can spend time at the Embarcadero taking in views of San Diego Bay.

"Just love the outdoors, so where else is a better place than this?" one visitor said.

For families wanting to treat themselves to a staycation without staying at home, local hotels are offering special holiday activities and packages.

"We've got brunches, we've got cocktail mixing classes, we've got kids cookie decorating classes, really trying to create an environment where if you are staying local you still feel like it's a true vacation," Lindsey Amador said.

Amador, director of sales and marketing for Town and Country Resort, suggests shopping for discounts and deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. She recommends looking for packages that include activities important to your family.

"We've got rates starting as low as $169 .. we've got packages out there which some of them include free kids meals with a paying adult. They include waived resort fees. Some of them include late checkout," Amador said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.