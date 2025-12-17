Cybersecurity experts warn against internet-connected toys this holiday season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As families prepare for Christmas shopping, cybersecurity experts are raising concerns about internet-connected toys that could expose children and families to digital security risks.

Alison Ledyard and her husband are carefully considering their holiday gift choices for their two sons — a 2-year-old and an infant. As they browse Geppetto's Toy Store at Seaport Village, their toddler gravitates toward toys with colorful lights and noise makers.

"We basically go off what he's into. So a lot of sports, a lot of cars, a lot of trucks and then also try and plan in advance so whatever he's gonna be developmentally needing in the next year. And he gets nothing," Ledyard said.

Data from Global Market Insights shows more toys are being manufactured with capabilities beyond traditional bells and whistles — many can communicate with other internet-enabled devices. These connected toys range in price from just under $20 to over $100.

Experts say these toys aren't just more expensive — they can also leave families more vulnerable to cybersecurity attacks.

Nikolas Behar, a University of San Diego professor of cybersecurity, says parents should pay attention to security features on devices before making a purchase.

"So anytime it's communicating, like if it's sending video or if it's sending audio, if it's talking to a website it's talking to AI, we want to make sure that the traffic is encrypted so nobody can intercept it," Behar said.

He suggests parents should use multi-factor authentication on these devices. If a password is needed, make sure it's different from other accounts. Parents also need to stay current with downloading available updates, as they can include updated security features that protect devices from attacks.

Ultimately, it comes down to weighing whether the cybersecurity risks associated with these types of toys are worth the potential stress.

"Does this toy really need an internet connection, does it really need this electronic component in order for my child to enjoy it and get the most out of it? Because it does a lot of harm," Behar said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.