Storytime helps students in Pala express their spirit of generosity and gratitude

PALA, Calif. (KGTV) - ABC 10News brought Storytime to the Pala Reservation in November, giving free books to every student at Vivian Banks Charter School.

"Their libraries are growing and growing, and we thank ABC 10News for bringing that to us," Principal Tina Calabrese said.

Each student got to pick out six free books. ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons also spent the morning on campus reading to the students.

"This is like the best day ever," said 5th Grader Joshua Ravago.

"I like to read chapter books and I like ones that have pictures in them," added 4th Grader Christina Aguilar. "I love that I can be able to learn new words and new stuff."

The school has students mostly from the reservation. Principal Calabrese says their Native American heritage infuses every aspect of their education.

"These are sacred grounds here," she says. "Many of our students' parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents attended school here. It's just a place where, if you walk on the grounds, you feel the peace and you feel the presence of those who walked before us. So it's pretty special...

"The students love to give back, they love to get excited about helping others. The students love to give back, they love to get excited about helping others... A couple of our students selected books for their younger siblings at home, and again, it's that spirit of generosity and pouring themselves out into the community. And that is really, truly, this school is the heart of the Pala reservation."

Storytime is funded through the Scripps Howard Fund, the San Diego Council on Literacy, and North Island Credit Union. For more information or to see other schools that have been part of the program, click here.