Storytime brings free books to Felicita Elementary in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — ABC 10News Storytime stopped at Felicita Elementary School Wednesday morning, where more than 70 3rd grade students got to pick out free books.

"You can hear we’re buzzing in there. This brought so much joy to our school," said Principal Stephanie Higginbotham. "This gives them hope. It gives them encouragement that people see them and care for them. We’re so grateful for the opportunity to put books in the hands of our children."

Over the past few years, the partnership between ABC 10News and North Island Credit Union has helped put nearly 6,000 free books in the hands of kids across San Diego County. It promotes the importance of literacy at an early age.

"Getting kids reading and looking at books is going to help with vocabulary, comprehension, fluency, all of those school-type things," says Higginbotham. "This is definitely a day they’re going to remember and will cement in our Felicita history."

As part of the presentation, ABC 10News anchor Jared Aarons read two books to the students. He says it's one of his favorite parts of his job.

"I remember people coming to read to me as a kid in school. To have a chance to give back like this is so much fun," he said.

