La Presa Elementary students roar for reading with ABC 10News

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – The library at La Presa Elementary was buzzing with excitement as the chant "I love to read!" echoed off the walls. More than 50 enthusiastic first-graders were treated to a special visit from the ABC 10News "Storytime" program, designed to spark a lifelong passion for books.

Morning Anchor Jared Aarons brought stories to life, taking the students on adventures with characters from "Alligators All Around" and "Pout-Pout Fish Goes to School." The room was filled with smiles and lively discussion as the young readers shared what makes a story great.

The fun didn't stop when the last page was turned. The best part for many was when each student got to become a proud book owner, hand-picking five brand-new books to take home and start their very own libraries.

This incredible day of literary magic was made possible by the Scripps Howard Fund, in a wonderful partnership with the San Diego Council on Literacy and North Island Credit Union, all working together to ensure every child can discover the joy of reading.