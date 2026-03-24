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La Presa Elementary students roar for reading with ABC 10News

More than 50 first-graders were treated to an interactive reading session and free books thanks to a community partnership aimed at fostering a lifelong love for literacy.
We do this every month through the "Storytime" program. It is all thanks to donations from viewers, along with North Island Credit Union and the Scripps Howard Foundation.
La Presa Elementary first graders receive six free books
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SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – The library at La Presa Elementary was buzzing with excitement as the chant "I love to read!" echoed off the walls. More than 50 enthusiastic first-graders were treated to a special visit from the ABC 10News "Storytime" program, designed to spark a lifelong passion for books.

Morning Anchor Jared Aarons brought stories to life, taking the students on adventures with characters from "Alligators All Around" and "Pout-Pout Fish Goes to School." The room was filled with smiles and lively discussion as the young readers shared what makes a story great.

The fun didn't stop when the last page was turned. The best part for many was when each student got to become a proud book owner, hand-picking five brand-new books to take home and start their very own libraries.

This incredible day of literary magic was made possible by the Scripps Howard Fund, in a wonderful partnership with the San Diego Council on Literacy and North Island Credit Union, all working together to ensure every child can discover the joy of reading.

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