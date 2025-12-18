ABC 10News Wraps Up Year of Storytime at Porter Elementary with Free Books for Students

ABC 10News morning anchor Melissa Mecija visited Porter Elementary School for the final ABC 10News Storytime of the year, bringing joy and literacy to first-grade students while highlighting the power of community partnerships in education.

During the special reading session, Mecija read to enthusiastic first graders who actively participated by sharing their love for reading and discussing their favorite books. The event concluded with each student receiving six free books to take home.

"This is my favorite activity to do because I have kids that are about your age," Mecija said while engaging with the students about their reading preferences and pets.

Porter Elementary School Principal Anthony Vincent emphasized how community partnerships enhance the educational experience for students.

"One of the biggest things we try to lift is community voice, and it takes everybody. And so, you know, when we have amazing partners like ABC 10News here today, it really helps our students just lift that brilliance and also just send them home happy and joyful," Vincent said.

The interactive reading session included discussions about pets, dancing and the students' favorite aspects of reading. Students shared their enthusiasm for books, with one explaining their motivation for reading.

"Because I like to read a lot. Because I like to learn. Because I grew up, I want to be a reader," one student said.

The excitement was evident as students discovered their book selections, with one child expressing delight about receiving a Minecraft-themed book and another about getting a "pizza cat" story.

When asked about receiving the free books, students expressed their happiness about the generous gift that will continue their reading journey at home.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.