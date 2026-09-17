ABC 10News Storytime brings books to Lemon Crest Elementary

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Seventy second grade students at Lemon Crest Elementary School received six books of their own to take home during an ABC 10News Storytime visit, part of the station’s effort to encourage childhood literacy across San Diego County. ABC 10News anchor Melissa Mecija read to students before they chose new books to keep, turning the classroom visit into a mini book fair for young readers.

“Second grade literacy is incredibly important. It’s the foundation for absolutely everything,” Lemon Crest Principal Jen Price said. “If the kids can read and write, that’s the basis for everything that we’re doing to build on in elementary school.” Price said programs like Storytime are especially meaningful because many students have limited access to books at home. “Anytime that we can bring books to our kids, it’s always an amazing opportunity to help enrich their literacy skills,” she said.

North Island Credit Union also provided backpacks and school supplies for every child.

The surprise drew excitement from students, including second grader Nora Burr, who said she was eager to share her new books. “I’m happy because I get to read a lot,” Burr said. “I got some Buzz Boy and Fly Guy because I was gonna read these to my brother.”

Storytime is funded through partnerships with the Scripps Howard Fund, the San Diego Council on Literacy, and North Island Credit Union. For more information or to see other schools that have been part of the program, click here.

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