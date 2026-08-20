ABC 10News Storytime book fair kicks off new school year at La Mirada Elementary School

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — The ABC 10News Storytime book fair kicked off the new school year Wednesday morning at La Mirada Elementary School, bringing author Salina Yoon to read to first and second grade students.

Instead of reading to students as they usually do, ABC 10News morning anchors Jared Aarons and Melissa Mecija had Yoon read her own book to the kids. Yoon has written and illustrated nearly 200 books. She chose to read "I Like Cheese," turning the library into a live theater.

Students also received a giveaway aimed at making a big impact on literacy — five free books of their choosing, school supplies, a backpack, and a copy of "I Like Cheese" to take home.

"Every time you tell them they get to have books that they get to take home and keep forever, the smiles on their faces, they just light up and that's what I like the most," Mecija said.

La Mirada Elementary Principal Julie Pretzer said the students were thrilled from the moment the event began.

"They were screaming. They were so excited and especially to be able to get all those free books, the backpacks and the book from the author was a beautiful bonus on top of it so thank you so much," Pretzer said.

First grader Benjamin said he plans to put his new books to good use.

"I like to learn about soccer, baseball and fishes," Benjamin said.

Second grader Aleea summed up the morning simply.

"It was so fun!" Aleea said.

Since ABC 10News Storytime began in 2023, more than 10,000 books have been given to local children. Wednesday's visit is only the beginning — ABC 10News will visit one school every month throughout the school year.

Follow ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.