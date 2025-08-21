ABC 10News Kicks Off Annual Storytime Program at National City Elementary

ABC 10 News launched its first Storytime program of the year at Ira Harbison Elementary in National City, distributing free books to third-grade students. The community outreach initiative, one of weekday morning anchor Melissa Mecija's favorite programs, aims to support literacy development at a critical educational milestone.

"We're so fortunate to have 10 News here and to bring all these books for 3rd graders in the state of California. 3rd grade is where testing starts. Our students are tested every year in English and maths," said Principal Courtney Quinn, emphasizing the program's timing with state assessment requirements. Quinn also noted the school's commitment to accessibility: "We're really excited to make sure that literacy is available to all of our students, that they have opportunities to read books at their grade level."

The enthusiasm was evident among students receiving the books. When asked about getting five free books, third-grader Alessandra Yuhuaca responded, "It's kinda cool…I really like it when I learn." Principal Quinn highlighted the school's existing literacy infrastructure, explaining, "We have amazing readers here at Ira. We have an amazing library where students get to come in and they get to read books. We have so many different programs to help our students to really achieve when it comes to literacy and to succeed."

Each month throughout the school year, ABC 10News will bring free books to students around San Diego County with the “Storytime” program. Previously the program was funded for a single classroom but through the next months, an entire grade level will be given these mini-book fairs. For more information about Storytime or to support the program, please visit this link https://www.10news.com/community/storytime.

In partnership with the San Diego Council on Literacy and North Island Credit Union, with the support of the San Diego County Office of Education, students in Title 1 schools across the county are receiving new books of their very own.

Join us each month as we travel to a different school with the ABC 10News team to deliver the magic of reading.