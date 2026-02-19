ABC 10News brings Storytime to Loma Verde Elementary in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - ABC 10News brought Storytime to Loma Verde Elementary this February, helping students learn a love of reading.

Morning Anchor Jared Aarons read two books to the kids and then helped them all pick out five free books to take home.

"It's my favorite thing to do every month," Aarons said. "The looks on their faces are priceless. They're so excited."

"To start reading, you have to be able to have books," says Chula Vista Elementary School District Superintendent Dr. Eduardo Reyes. "To start your own library, it is truly important, not just today, but in the future."

Since the program started, ABC 10News has given out thousands of books to students all across San Diego. It's a way to create a connection with the community and promote literacy.

"I was just talking to them in the classroom, asking, 'Why is it important to read?' Because it expands your brain," Dr. Reyes said. "The brain is a muscle. The more we read, the more we exercise, the stronger our brain gets...

"It reinforces our mission, which is to continue making sure that every single student has the resources and the tools to have an engaging and powerful education."