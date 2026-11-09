San Diego Hunger Hits Post-Pandemic High as Feeding San Diego Seeks 1 Million Meals

SAN DIEGO — Food insecurity in San Diego County is the highest it has been since the pandemic, with more than 430,000 residents facing hunger, including more than 100,000 children, according to Feeding San Diego. "When people are facing hunger, it affects their mental health, their physical health, their ability to focus on school, on work, on their health care, and it's really important that we step in and help them," Ali Colbran of Feeding San Diego said. The nonprofit is leading this year's Month of a Million Meals campaign, with a goal of reaching 1 million meals this holiday season.

Rising costs are a major driver. Colbran said inflation in San Diego is the second highest in the country. "Fuel, rent, transportation, groceries, everything is just so expensive here," Colbran said. About 90% of the food Feeding San Diego distributes is rescued food. "It's food that already exists and we step in and rescue it and connect it to people in need," Colbran said. The food is distributed across the county at schools, faith communities, libraries and partner nonprofits. "We don't require any identification or anyone to prove to us that they're hungry. If they come to us and ask for help, we'll give it to them," Colbran said.

As a nonprofit, Feeding San Diego relies on private donors, including individuals and corporations, and needs volunteers year-round. "Children as young as six can volunteer and come with their families and really make a difference," Colbran said.

Donations to the Month of a Million Meals campaign can be made at 10news.com/mmm

ABOUT FEEDING SAN DIEGO

Feeding San Diego is a nonprofit on a mission to connect every person facing hunger with nutritious meals by maximizing food rescue. Established in 2007, it is the only Feeding America partner food bank in the region. Last year, it provided more than 36.3 million meals through a network of more than 380 local partners, and 90% of the food it distributed was rescued, diverting more than 39.7 million pounds of food from landfills. Every $1 donated helps provide two meals. To get involved, visit feedingsandiego.org or follow on Instagram @feedingsandiego.