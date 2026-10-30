San Diego Blood Bank Urges Holiday Donations as Supply Faces Seasonal Strain

Winter holiday schedules, seasonal illnesses and travel can sharply reduce blood donations even as local hospitals continue treating cancer patients, trauma victims and people undergoing surgery, San Diego Blood Bank CEO Douglas Morton told ABC 10News morning anchor Jared Aarons. Aarons asked how important it is for people to take the extra step and donate at this time of year. “It’s really critical because of family plans, holiday plans and seasonal illnesses, donations tend to drop during the holiday season,” Morton said. “But the need doesn’t.”

When Aarons asked what types of patients need blood now, Morton said the demand spans all patient groups, including cancer patients, trauma victims and people undergoing routine surgeries. All blood types are needed, with particular demand for O positive and O negative blood, according to the blood bank. O positive is the most common blood type and is frequently used by hospitals, while O negative can be given to patients of any blood type and is often used in emergencies. “We need donors before an emergency happens,” the organization said in its interview materials.

Aarons also asked how easy it is to give blood, noting that some people fear needles or visiting a clinic. Morton said donating whole blood is straightforward and the collection itself takes less than 15 minutes, although donors should plan for the full appointment process. “The draw itself is less than 15 minutes,” Morton said. “Our staff will take great care of you.”

ABOUT THE SAN DIEGO BLOOD BANK

San Diego Blood Bank is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, also operating as Southern California Blood Bank, serving hospitals throughout Southern California. San Diego Blood Bank is dedicated to community health by providing a reliable supply of blood to patients in need. Its vision is to further ensure the health of the community by delivering related health and wellness education and services and collaborating with partners in medical research. For more information, visit SanDiegoBloodBank.org.