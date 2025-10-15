Palomar College's 1st Hispanic president breaks barriers, inspires students

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Star River Lacey is making history as Palomar College's first Hispanic president, using her background as the child of immigrants to inspire a new generation of students during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Looking out at campus from her office, Lacey admires a place she considers home. This is her fifth year as president, but her journey at Palomar College dates back decades.

Lacey grew up in Oceanside. Her parents attended the community college to learn English, and as a child, she was right there by their side at those classes.

"Little did they know when they were here making a sacrifice to go to school and learn English that that little kid running around would someday have the privilege of being the first Latina or Latino superintendent president in the 79-year history of the institution," Lacey said.

As a child of immigrant parents and a graduate of a community college, she takes pride in being the first Latino president of the school.

"I know that just my mere presence sends a symbol. It signifies something," Lacey said.

Yaretzi Hernandez is the student government president at Palomar. Just like Lacey, she's a first-generation American and sees Lacey as an inspiration.

"I'm able to see a direct reflection of myself, and I think it's even more empowering that it's someone in my local community, my community college," Hernandez said. "Your representation, your leadership, your passion, and your love mean a lot, and I hope I am able to someday lead with those same qualities."

Some students see her as more than just a leader.

"She's like a tia. I know I can confide in her and tell her things and be open with her. I know there's no judgment," said Cynthia Murillo.

Murillo just graduated from Palomar after being formerly incarcerated. She says Lacey is a big reason she's going to a four-year school this fall.

"It's motivating, letting women or other students know, like, hey, you know, wherever we come from, we can make it," Murillo said.

More than 50% of Palomar's student body is Latino. As a Latina leading the school, her upbringing makes this work more personal.

"It informs every decision that I make because it's a perspective that perhaps other presidents haven't had," Lacey said.

With so many students on a similar journey to hers, she believes life brought her right where she needs to be.

"I just carry the hopes and dreams of a lot of the immigrant families that come and the sacrifices that they made because I know that that reality can be a very difficult one, but there's a light, there's a light at the end," Lacey said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.