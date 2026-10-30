Literacy Leaders Urge San Diego Families to Make Reading a Priority

San Diego families continue to face literacy challenges shaped by technology, the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and longstanding barriers to reading, San Diego Council on Literacy CEO Jose Cruz said during an ABC 10News Community Connection interview hosted by morning anchor Jared Aarons. Cruz said the council’s role includes making residents aware of the help available. “We just have to do what we can to make people aware of the services that are available out there,” Cruz said. “And there’s a lot of help.”

For young readers, Cruz encouraged families to build language and vocabulary by reading to children, keeping books at home and visiting the library. Adults who want to improve their literacy skills should take the first step without embarrassment, he said. “They should make that phone call because they’re not alone,” Cruz told Aarons, adding that literacy programs can meet learners where they are.

Cruz also called on parents, businesses and other community members to make literacy a priority by supporting book donations. The council collects new or like-new children’s books for families in need. “Every book that we receive ends up in the happy hands of a child who needs that book the most,” Cruz said. Aarons closed the conversation by underscoring the communitywide impact: “Stronger readers build a stronger San Diego.”

About the San Diego Council on Literacy

The San Diego Council on Literacy unites the community to support literacy for all through advocacy, partnerships and resources. The council is committed to fostering a culture and environment of inclusivity and equity.You may reach them at https://www.literacysandiego.org/

