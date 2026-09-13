Clairemont community rallies to demand city reopen pool

CLAIREMONT (KGTV) — Clairemont residents took their frustration to the streets Saturday, rallying outside the Clairemont Community Pool and demanding the city reopen a facility that has been closed for nearly two years.

The pool closed in November 2024 after its boiler failed. It was supposed to reopen in 2025, but plans were delayed.

Protesters of all ages lined the sidewalk outside the pool, chanting "open the pool" and drawing honks of support from passing drivers. A young child could be heard shouting, "open our pool!"

For water polo players like Gabriel Canellasricke, the closure hits close to home.

"I grew up swimming here. I learned, I learned how to swim. I did my first swim meet here," Canellasricke said.

Fellow water polo player Caleb Lukens said the team has struggled to find adequate practice time since the closure.

"Fighting for pool time is the biggest problem because, well, we are sharing it with the other people and just. We aren't getting the two hours that we would hope for," Lukens said.

Just behind the rally, the city's Parks and Recreation Department had a booth set up at Clairemont Family Day to answer questions about the pool's progress. I brought the community's concerns directly to the city.

Nicole McNeil, assistant deputy director of the City of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department, said the new boiler has already been installed. However, a larger grant-funded project that began in May 2025 hit a purchasing delay.

"As we get closer and closer to the completion of this project, the timelines are better able to solidify," McNeil said.

McNeil said the pool is now on track to reopen in April 2027.

"It is on track to reopen in April of 2027," McNeil said.

She described it as a complex project that requires work to happen in a specific order, adding that the fence contractor is expected to restart work within the coming weeks.

"We are expecting the fence contractor to get restarted in the next couple of weeks," McNeil said.

Once the fence is up, McNeil said the remaining work will follow.

Rally organizer Gina Spears said she welcomed the update but made clear the community would be watching.

"That is a wonderful first step, but we will hold the city accountable to make sure that every step of the way they are meeting their schedule," Spears said.

Spears said the turnout at the rally gave her confidence, even as uncertainty about the timeline remains.

"It's just a really wonderful showing that the community would come out and support this group and our effort, and it's all just to get the kids back in the pool," Spears said.

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