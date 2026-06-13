Bridge of Hope San Diego founder turns personal hardship into 21 years of community service

CITY HEIGHTS (KGTV) — Sheri Briggs greets everyone who walks through the doors of Bridge of Hope San Diego with a warm smile.

"We love being here, we love doing what we do," Briggs said.

With the help of volunteers, Bridge of Hope serves more than 1,500 families a month, including single parents and local and refugee families from all over the world. The nonprofit offers household essentials such as new linens, furniture, fresh food, and clothing.

Briggs founded the organization in 2005 after living on the streets with her son, Nathan.

"I have single moms that are coming here that are really struggling. They can't, they don't know how they're going to survive, and I get to say, Hey, guess what? This place is here because I was in your shoes and look now," Briggs said.

Briggs first received the ABC 10News and Lead San Diego Leadership Award in 2010 and has now been selected again.

The organization's mission has not changed since then, but the motivation behind it shifted in 2015 after Nathan passed away.

"His name, he's very much here," Briggs said.

In his honor, Bridge of Hope launched a scholarship fund in Nathan's name, awarded to underprivileged seniors in San Diego County.

"To see us continue to go and grow and keep thriving and meeting people where they're at with what we have is part of the healing," Briggs said.

More than two decades into the mission, Briggs said she is speechless thinking about the reach Bridge of Hope has had.

"I thought we would just be helping families starting over with a few pieces of furniture, and now we are a lot more than that. "A community of people that come together to help others start over in life," Briggs said.

Briggs believes Nathan — her main motivation for starting the organization — would have a simple message about how proud he is.

"Keep going, Mom," Briggs said.

On Wednesdays, Bridge of Hope San Diego's services are available through appointment and referral. On Fridays, it hosts a food distribution open to everyone, and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, it hosts its community day. Food and clothes are available to the public.

If you'd like to learn more about Bridge of Hope San Diego's services and how to donate to the organization, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.