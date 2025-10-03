San Diego Registrar of Voters prepares for November special election on tight timeline

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's Registrar of Voters is working on an accelerated timeline to prepare for November's special election after state lawmakers called for the vote with just months to prepare.

Proposition 50 temporarily allows the lawmakers to draw California's congressional districts before giving the power back to the independent California Citizens Redistricting Commission in 2031, following the next census.

Prop 50 was created in direct response to Texas politicians redrawing their congressional districts in an attempt to increase the number of Republicans elected to Congress in the 2026 midterm elections.

The compressed schedule has forced election officials to move quickly while maintaining the same standards as a regular election cycle.

"We're postured for the election, it's what we do, it's just on a tighter timeline, but we have a great group that comes together and we make sure the election is successful," said Shawn Brom, assistant registrar of voters.

Special elections typically see lower voter turnout than general elections. The last statewide special election for ballot measures in California was in 2009, when just 31% of San Diego voters participated. The 2021 recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom saw a higher turnout at 60%, while the 2024 presidential election drew 76% of registered voters.

The lower expected turnout makes voter education critical, according to election officials. The registrar's office is prioritizing outreach through a three-step process: postcards to all registered voters, followed by voter information pamphlets detailing options and voting centers, and finally ballot packets with race details.

This special election will operate with fewer resources than a general election. San Diego County will have just 68 vote centers compared to 235 during last November's election.

"Because there are fewer vote centers, we want to make sure they are big enough and we have the equipment to process all voters in a timely and efficient manner," Brom said.

Election officials are encouraging voters to cast ballots early through mail, drop boxes, or at any vote center. With control of Congress potentially depending on just a few seats nationwide, San Diego's turnout could have national implications.

On Election Day, all vote centers, official drop boxes, and the registrar's office will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.